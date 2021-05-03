Piper Sandler Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $335.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

