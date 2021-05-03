Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

