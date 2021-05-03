KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.13 and its 200 day moving average is $366.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $414.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

