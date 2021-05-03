Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.25 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

MTD stock opened at $1,313.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,197.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,155.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

