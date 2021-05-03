Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Reaches $813,994.62

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $813,994.62 and approximately $422.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $423.73 or 0.00722864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00276466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01102106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.00720387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.95 or 0.99884119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

