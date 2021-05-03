Akroma Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Akroma has a market cap of $11,239.09 and approximately $62.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.50 or 0.05403557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00084673 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

