RAMP Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $182.88 million and $80.05 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.00886921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.25 or 0.09313130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046309 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

