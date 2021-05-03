Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

