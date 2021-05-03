Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

