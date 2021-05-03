Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $99.63

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 92,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Woodward by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

