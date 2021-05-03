Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

KGSPY stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

