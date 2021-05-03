Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.01. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

