DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

DISH opened at $44.79 on Monday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

