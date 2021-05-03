Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

