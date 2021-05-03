Clarius Group LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.