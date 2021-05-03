Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $930.61 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

