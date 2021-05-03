AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.00 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

