Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.