Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

