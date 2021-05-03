Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
