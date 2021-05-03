PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

