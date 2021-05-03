Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

