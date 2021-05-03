White Gold (CVE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

White Gold (CVE:WGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports.

CVE WGO opened at C$0.63 on Monday. White Gold has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$83.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.

Get White Gold alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of White Gold from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.