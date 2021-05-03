Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $508.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

