Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,407,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

