Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $305.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.