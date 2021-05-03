Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BRT Apartments worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

