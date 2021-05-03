GWM Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $326.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $236.32 and a one year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

