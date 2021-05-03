17,527 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.41 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.