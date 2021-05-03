Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $182.63 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $230.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14.

