iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.76 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

