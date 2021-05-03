Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

OLN stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

