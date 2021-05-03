Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 565.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Livent by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 221,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

