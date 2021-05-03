Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

