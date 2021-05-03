IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.