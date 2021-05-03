Morgan Stanley Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

