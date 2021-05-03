KBC Group NV Purchases 168,006 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 241.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,006 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.