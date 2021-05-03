Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 129 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

ALXN stock opened at $168.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

