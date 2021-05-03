IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $217.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $116.46 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

