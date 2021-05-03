Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $271,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.