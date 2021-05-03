Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $34.99 Million Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,882 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 9.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $34,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

