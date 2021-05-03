Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $41.48 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,054 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Denny’s worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of DENN opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

