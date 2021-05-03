Analysts Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Target Price at $4.67

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

