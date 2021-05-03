Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 49.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

