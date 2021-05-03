Millennium Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:MBVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:MBVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MBVA stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Millennium Bankshares has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

About Millennium Bankshares

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

