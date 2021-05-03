Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Up 50.1% in April

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 693,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

