Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

