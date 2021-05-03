TD Securities Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 55.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.