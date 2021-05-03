Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBSI stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

