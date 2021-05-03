DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

