Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.