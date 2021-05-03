Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MESA opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12.
In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
